Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 4,174,238 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 32% from the previous session’s volume of 3,151,639 shares.The stock last traded at $260.44 and had previously closed at $260.44.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $256.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VTI. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10,578.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,089,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,156,095,000 after buying an additional 9,003,895 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 552.8% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,510,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,113,000 after acquiring an additional 4,665,993 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,938,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,159,720,000 after acquiring an additional 4,024,631 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 100.6% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 6,570,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,661,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,611,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,501 shares in the last quarter.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

