Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 518,249 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 46% from the previous session’s volume of 355,881 shares.The stock last traded at $25.97 and had previously closed at $25.58.

Separately, JMP Securities downgraded Capital Southwest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital Southwest currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.81%. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.22%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Capital Southwest in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Southwest during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital Southwest during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Southwest during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in shares of Capital Southwest during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. 23.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

