Prom (PROM) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $6.35 Million

Prom (PROM) traded up 9.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 5th. During the last seven days, Prom has traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar. Prom has a total market cap of $211.26 million and $6.35 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Prom token can currently be bought for $11.58 or 0.00016341 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00010405 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00011859 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001294 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $70,863.46 or 1.00034087 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00012713 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000056 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.07 or 0.00108796 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00004013 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Prom Profile

Prom is a token. Its launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. The official website for Prom is prom.io. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 11.3737523 USD and is up 6.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 67 active market(s) with $4,619,506.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

