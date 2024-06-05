Bitcoin (BTC) Market Cap Hits $1,396.10 Billion

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 5th. Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $1,396.10 billion and $37.64 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $70,839.31 on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded up 4.4% against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $480.89 or 0.00678847 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.00 or 0.00063529 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.12 or 0.00089107 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000278 BTC.
About Bitcoin
Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,707,931 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org.
Bitcoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini.
