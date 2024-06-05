ARPA (ARPA) Price Hits $0.0785

ARPA (ARPA) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 5th. ARPA has a market cap of $114.45 million and $14.11 million worth of ARPA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ARPA token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0785 or 0.00000111 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ARPA has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About ARPA

ARPA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,457,888,698 tokens. ARPA’s official website is arpanetwork.io. The Reddit community for ARPA is https://reddit.com/r/arpachain/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ARPA is medium.com/@arpa. ARPA’s official Twitter account is @arpaofficial.

ARPA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ARPA (ARPA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ARPA has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 1,457,888,698.4 in circulation. The last known price of ARPA is 0.0784835 USD and is down -1.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 163 active market(s) with $21,328,139.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arpanetwork.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARPA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ARPA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ARPA using one of the exchanges listed above.

