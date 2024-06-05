Ethereum (ETH) One Day Volume Hits $14.75 Billion

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 5th. One Ethereum coin can now be bought for approximately $3,811.15 or 0.05379987 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Ethereum has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. Ethereum has a market capitalization of $457.90 billion and approximately $14.75 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Cardano (ADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000650 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.39 or 0.00051370 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00010633 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00015719 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00017544 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000146 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00012110 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000165 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00003066 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000265 BTC.
About Ethereum
Ethereum (ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,148,358 coins. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Ethereum Coin Trading
Investors seeking to trade Ethereum using US dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Gemini or GDAX.
