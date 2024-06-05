Ethereum (ETH) One Day Volume Hits $14.75 Billion

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 5th. One Ethereum coin can now be bought for approximately $3,811.15 or 0.05379987 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Ethereum has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. Ethereum has a market capitalization of $457.90 billion and approximately $14.75 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ethereum alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.39 or 0.00051370 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00010633 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00015719 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00017544 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00012110 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00003066 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000265 BTC.

About Ethereum

Ethereum (ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,148,358 coins. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to trade Ethereum using US dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Gemini or GDAX.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.