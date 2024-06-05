Fei USD (FEI) Price Reaches $0.97 on Exchanges

Fei USD (FEI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 5th. Fei USD has a market cap of $15.66 million and $58,068.35 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Fei USD has traded up 0.6% against the dollar. One Fei USD token can now be purchased for $0.97 or 0.00001366 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00010405 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00011859 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001294 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70,863.46 or 1.00034087 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00012713 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000056 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $77.07 or 0.00108796 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00004013 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Fei USD Token Profile

Fei USD is a token. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 16,444,951 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,186,284 tokens. Fei USD’s official website is fei.money. Fei USD’s official message board is medium.com/fei-protocol. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Fei USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 16,444,951.39005581 with 16,186,284.00729352 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.96989265 USD and is down -1.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $51,615.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fei USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fei USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

