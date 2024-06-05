HC Wainwright Boosts U.S. GoldMining (NASDAQ:USGO) Price Target to $23.50

U.S. GoldMining (NASDAQ:USGO – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $23.00 to $23.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 280.57% from the company’s current price.

Shares of USGO opened at $6.18 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.28. U.S. GoldMining has a 1-year low of $4.91 and a 1-year high of $15.24.

U.S. GoldMining Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company's primary asset is the 100%-owned Whistler exploration property, a gold-copper exploration project comprising mining claims totaling 53,700 acres located in Yentna Mining District, Alaska.

