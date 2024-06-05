Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $210.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 53.28% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Snowflake from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Snowflake from $246.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price (down from $255.00) on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective (down from $230.00) on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Snowflake presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.64.

SNOW stock opened at $137.00 on Wednesday. Snowflake has a fifty-two week low of $133.59 and a fifty-two week high of $237.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.93 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $154.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.61.

In related news, CAO Emily Ho sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.36, for a total transaction of $1,029,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,712,995.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Emily Ho sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.36, for a total transaction of $1,029,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,712,995.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sridhar Ramaswamy bought 31,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $158.52 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,037.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,000,037.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,880 shares of company stock valued at $10,832,965 over the last three months. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Snowflake by 17.4% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Snowflake by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 36,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in Snowflake by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Snowflake by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

