SingularityNET (AGIX) 24 Hour Volume Hits $100.48 Million

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 5th. During the last week, SingularityNET has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $916.99 million and $100.48 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SingularityNET token can currently be purchased for $0.92 or 0.00001294 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00010405 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00011859 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $70,863.46 or 1.00034087 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00012713 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000056 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.07 or 0.00108796 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00004013 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000051 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGIX) is a token. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,410,745,110 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,410,745,772.9511964 with 1,284,793,189.6314576 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.91723072 USD and is up 3.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 258 active market(s) with $95,190,204.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

