BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $43.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 58.50% from the company’s current price. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for BridgeBio Pharma’s Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.94) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.66) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BBIO. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BridgeBio Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.62.

BridgeBio Pharma Stock Down 6.4 %

BBIO stock opened at $27.13 on Wednesday. BridgeBio Pharma has a twelve month low of $14.02 and a twelve month high of $44.32. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of -8.43 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.09.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $211.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.06 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of BridgeBio Pharma

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBIO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,222,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,828,000 after purchasing an additional 421,832 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 189.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,312,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,402,000 after buying an additional 2,169,143 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 101.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,212,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,975 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,495,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,358,000 after acquiring an additional 75,564 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in BridgeBio Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,843,000. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

