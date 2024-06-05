Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 376.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Entera Bio Price Performance

Shares of ENTX opened at $2.10 on Wednesday. Entera Bio has a one year low of $0.52 and a one year high of $3.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.38.

Get Entera Bio alerts:

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Entera Bio will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Entera Bio

Entera Bio Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Entera Bio stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Entera Bio Ltd. ( NASDAQ:ENTX Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.11% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered peptide and protein therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates include the EB612, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and EB613 that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis, as well as is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of stress fractures.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Entera Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entera Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.