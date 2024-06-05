Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 376.19% from the stock’s previous close.
Shares of ENTX opened at $2.10 on Wednesday. Entera Bio has a one year low of $0.52 and a one year high of $3.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.38.
Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Entera Bio will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.
Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered peptide and protein therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates include the EB612, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and EB613 that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis, as well as is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of stress fractures.
