SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Price Target Cut to $175.00

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.24% from the stock’s previous close.

SITE has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays lowered their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $145.00 to $133.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $204.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.63.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SITE opened at $136.46 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $160.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 39.55 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 0.96. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 12 month low of $116.81 and a 12 month high of $188.01.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.22). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $904.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.35, for a total transaction of $1,763,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 574,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,340,761.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,784,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 10,000 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.35, for a total transaction of $1,763,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 574,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,340,761.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $3,924,500. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 5.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 98,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,149,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,358,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

