IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 209.28% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on IceCure Medical from $1.90 to $2.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.

IceCure Medical Stock Performance

ICCM opened at $0.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $44.25 million, a P/E ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.18. IceCure Medical has a 52-week low of $0.52 and a 52-week high of $1.57.

IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). IceCure Medical had a negative net margin of 444.30% and a negative return on equity of 101.66%. The business had revenue of $0.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IceCure Medical will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IceCure Medical Company Profile

IceCure Medical Ltd, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices for cryoablation (freezing) of tumors in the human body. It offers ProSense system, a single probe system for the treatment of breast tumors; and IceSense3 system for ablation indications to urology, oncology, dermatology, gynecology, general surgery, thoracic surgery, and proctology.

