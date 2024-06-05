Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 371.70% from the company’s current price.

Equillium Price Performance

Equillium stock opened at $1.06 on Wednesday. Equillium has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $3.25. The stock has a market cap of $37.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.48.

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.09. Equillium had a negative return on equity of 51.20% and a negative net margin of 32.01%. The company had revenue of $10.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 million. Research analysts expect that Equillium will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Equillium

About Equillium

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Equillium stock. Decheng Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Equillium, Inc. ( NASDAQ:EQ Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,447,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,215,000. Equillium accounts for approximately 0.9% of Decheng Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Decheng Capital LLC owned 12.66% of Equillium as of its most recent SEC filing. 27.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equillium, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops and sells products to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. The company's lead product candidate is itolizumab (EQ001), a first-in-class monoclonal antibody that targets the immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; and Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of lupus nephritis.

