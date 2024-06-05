Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 371.70% from the company’s current price.
Equillium Price Performance
Equillium stock opened at $1.06 on Wednesday. Equillium has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $3.25. The stock has a market cap of $37.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.48.
Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.09. Equillium had a negative return on equity of 51.20% and a negative net margin of 32.01%. The company had revenue of $10.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 million. Research analysts expect that Equillium will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Equillium
About Equillium
Equillium, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops and sells products to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. The company's lead product candidate is itolizumab (EQ001), a first-in-class monoclonal antibody that targets the immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; and Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of lupus nephritis.
