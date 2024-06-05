BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $15.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 118.02% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of BrainsWay from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

BrainsWay Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of BrainsWay stock opened at $6.88 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.94. BrainsWay has a 12-month low of $1.79 and a 12-month high of $7.61. The company has a market cap of $114.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.92 and a beta of 1.23.

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.40 million. BrainsWay had a negative net margin of 4.83% and a negative return on equity of 3.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BrainsWay will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BrainsWay

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWAY. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of BrainsWay in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BrainsWay by 583.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 175,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 149,740 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of BrainsWay by 37.5% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 324,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 88,593 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BrainsWay in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in BrainsWay by 1,686.9% during the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 5,145 shares during the period. 30.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BrainsWay

BrainsWay Ltd. develops and sells noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation platform technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, anxious depression, obsessive-compulsive disorders, smoking addiction, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, Alzheimer's disease, autism, chronic pain, multiple sclerosis, post stroke rehabilitation, and Parkinson's diseases.

