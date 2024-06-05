Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for Impinj (NASDAQ:PI)

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $195.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.55% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PI. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Impinj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $156.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Impinj in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Impinj from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Impinj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Impinj in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Impinj currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.10.

Get Impinj alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Impinj

Impinj Price Performance

NASDAQ PI opened at $163.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.42, a quick ratio of 6.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. Impinj has a 12 month low of $48.39 and a 12 month high of $175.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -466.03 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $146.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.82.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $76.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.57 million. Impinj had a negative net margin of 1.90% and a negative return on equity of 60.13%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Impinj will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Impinj

In other Impinj news, Director Umesh Padval sold 3,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.39, for a total transaction of $526,080.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,255.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Umesh Padval sold 3,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.39, for a total transaction of $526,080.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,255.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Cathal G. Phelan sold 708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.99, for a total transaction of $118,228.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,468 shares in the company, valued at $2,749,991.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,054 shares of company stock valued at $11,827,880. 51.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Impinj

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Impinj in the first quarter worth approximately $334,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Impinj by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 439,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Impinj during the 1st quarter worth $228,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Impinj by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its holdings in Impinj by 165.0% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 5,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 3,327 shares during the period.

Impinj Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.