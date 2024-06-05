KBC Group NV Purchases 2,493 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

KBC Group NV increased its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,493 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.05% of M&T Bank worth $12,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MTB. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in M&T Bank during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

M&T Bank Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $146.51 on Wednesday. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $108.53 and a twelve month high of $156.65. The firm has a market cap of $24.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

M&T Bank Increases Dividend

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.11). M&T Bank had a net margin of 19.52% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.09 earnings per share. Analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.51%.

Insider Activity at M&T Bank

In other M&T Bank news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 28,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $4,182,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,367 shares in the company, valued at $923,215. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other M&T Bank news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 28,845 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $4,182,525.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,367 shares in the company, valued at $923,215. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 3,961 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.60, for a total transaction of $568,799.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,359 shares of company stock valued at $19,475,472 over the last ninety days. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MTB has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $159.00 target price on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on M&T Bank from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.04.

View Our Latest Report on M&T Bank

About M&T Bank

(Free Report)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.