KBC Group NV Has $12.59 Million Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 117.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,516 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,811 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.05% of State Street worth $12,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in STT. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in State Street by 1.7% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 19,085 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,284 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in State Street during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,914,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in State Street by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 90,782 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,079,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in State Street by 54.9% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,839 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 3,841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

STT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of State Street from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Argus upped their target price on State Street from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on State Street from $79.50 to $80.50 in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on State Street from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of State Street from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.04.

State Street stock opened at $74.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.47. State Street Co. has a 52-week low of $62.78 and a 52-week high of $79.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.58.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. State Street had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 12.03%. Equities analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is 51.69%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

