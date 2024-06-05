CWA Asset Management Group LLC Makes New $290,000 Investment in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CHD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,910,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,740,665,000 after acquiring an additional 145,390 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 89.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,027,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839,783 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Church & Dwight by 0.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,310,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,982,000 after purchasing an additional 29,943 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,291,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,645,000 after buying an additional 61,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,883,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,174,000 after buying an additional 98,678 shares in the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 13,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.36, for a total transaction of $1,403,952.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,095,926.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 13,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.36, for a total transaction of $1,403,952.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,095,926.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Penry W. Price sold 7,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total value of $817,603.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,709,735.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 340,348 shares of company stock valued at $35,393,111. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Church & Dwight stock opened at $108.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.32, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.25 and a 12 month high of $108.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $105.26 and its 200-day moving average is $100.35.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 13.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.2838 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.87%.

CHD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Argus raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.56.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

