5,797 Shares in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Acquired by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 2,174.3% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 21,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 20,351 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.1% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 98,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 332,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,581,000 after purchasing an additional 13,877 shares during the period. Burney Co. raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 98,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,015,000 after purchasing an additional 31,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 63,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 16,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WFC. StockNews.com raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 target price (up from $57.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $61.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.99.

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $58.69 on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $38.38 and a one year high of $62.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.34 and its 200 day moving average is $53.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.10. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.23%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

