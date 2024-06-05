ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Acquired by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 24.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,638 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,215,678 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $257,176,000 after buying an additional 43,485 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,170 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. United Community Bank lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 206.2% during the 4th quarter. United Community Bank now owns 2,897 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,912 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 12,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.44, for a total value of $1,536,246.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,161.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 12,150 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.44, for a total transaction of $1,536,246.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,161.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO William L. Jr. Bullock sold 45,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.32, for a total value of $5,574,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,153 shares in the company, valued at $5,444,947.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 664,350 shares of company stock valued at $83,537,680. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 1.4 %

COP stock opened at $112.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $131.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $124.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.81. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $99.35 and a 12 month high of $135.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $14.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.72 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 18.40%. As a group, analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 26.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COP has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $133.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price (up from $155.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.94.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.