CWA Asset Management Group LLC Trims Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $529,000. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of McKesson by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in McKesson by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in McKesson by 4.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 33,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Price Performance

McKesson stock opened at $573.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $542.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $508.41. The stock has a market cap of $74.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.47. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $383.82 and a 1-year high of $574.70.

McKesson Announces Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.34 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $76.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.32 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 245.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 31.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. McKesson’s payout ratio is 11.08%.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In related news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 5,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.99, for a total transaction of $2,935,099.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,427,158.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other McKesson news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 5,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.99, for a total value of $2,935,099.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,544 shares in the company, valued at $1,427,158.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total value of $1,821,762.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at $22,789,074.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,451 shares of company stock worth $13,543,352 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on McKesson from $502.00 to $551.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $563.00 to $652.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on McKesson in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus increased their target price on McKesson from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $571.47.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

