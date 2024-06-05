CWA Asset Management Group LLC Takes $274,000 Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Nordson by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 7,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Nordson by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Nordson by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 113,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,284,000 after buying an additional 5,662 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 2.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 450,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,644,000 after buying an additional 8,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 3.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordson alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NDSN has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Nordson from $303.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Nordson in a research report on Monday, February 26th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Nordson from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nordson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.83.

Nordson Stock Performance

Nordson stock opened at $228.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $260.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $257.19. Nordson Co. has a 52-week low of $208.91 and a 52-week high of $279.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $650.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.06 million. Nordson had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 20.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.26 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.42%.

About Nordson

(Free Report)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.