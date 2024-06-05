NEOS Investment Management LLC Acquires 9,132 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

NEOS Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,840 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 9,132 shares during the quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 835.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,059 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on F. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.89.

Ford Motor stock opened at $12.03 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $15.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.61.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The company had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $42.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Ford Motor's revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.86%.

In related news, Director Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. sold 81,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $982,119.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 168,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,038,386.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

