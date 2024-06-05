CWA Asset Management Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,078 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTEB. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 138.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $49.86 on Wednesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.14 and a 1 year high of $51.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.01 and its 200 day moving average is $50.38.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

