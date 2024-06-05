KBC Group NV Grows Stock Holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.12% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $11,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $589,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 116.5% during the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 5,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 105,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 818,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,506,000 after buying an additional 66,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Jones Lang LaSalle Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:JLL opened at $197.04 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.44. The company has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 31.68 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 12 month low of $119.46 and a 12 month high of $209.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 1.42%. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on JLL. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $246.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised Jones Lang LaSalle from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $218.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jones Lang LaSalle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.