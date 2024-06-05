KBC Group NV Increases Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 229.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 248,139 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 172,791 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $11,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,346,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,190,000 after buying an additional 202,434 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,401,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,295,000 after acquiring an additional 416,911 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 17,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter worth $2,012,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 4.5% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,912,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,302,000 after purchasing an additional 82,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Stock Performance

Shares of MGM stock opened at $39.44 on Wednesday. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $34.12 and a 52-week high of $51.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 5.35%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. MGM Resorts International’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.83.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 325,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total transaction of $13,942,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,098,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,637,576.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Alexis Herman sold 4,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $180,276.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith A. Meister sold 325,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total transaction of $13,942,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,098,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,637,576.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 333,688 shares of company stock valued at $14,300,967 in the last three months. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

