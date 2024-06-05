NEOS Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

NEOS Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 41.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PSA. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Public Storage by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in Public Storage by 5,450.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.79% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Public Storage
In other Public Storage news, Director Kristy Pipes acquired 2,149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $278.96 per share, with a total value of $599,485.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,485.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Public Storage Trading Up 1.7 %
PSA opened at $278.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $233.18 and a 52 week high of $312.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $273.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $280.40. The firm has a market cap of $49.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.63.
Public Storage Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 108.99%.
Public Storage Profile
Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.
