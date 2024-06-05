CWA Asset Management Group LLC Takes $276,000 Position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 193.8% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Performance

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF stock opened at $159.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.44. The company has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.41. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $118.39 and a fifty-two week high of $164.05.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

