Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Purchases New Shares in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Argent Trust Co raised its position in shares of Chubb by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 7,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 36.1% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 9,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 0.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,221,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $462,402,000 after acquiring an additional 16,765 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 5.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platform Technology Partners increased its position in shares of Chubb by 10.9% during the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 8,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.70, for a total transaction of $193,105.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,597,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Chubb news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.81, for a total value of $403,365.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,036,085.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.70, for a total value of $193,105.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,597,861.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,665 shares of company stock worth $28,892,351 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $264.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $107.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.66. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $183.71 and a 12-month high of $275.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $254.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.
Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.29 by $0.12. Chubb had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.23 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 15.27%.
Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.
