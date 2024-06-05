Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Acquired by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in AON during the third quarter worth about $231,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the third quarter valued at $400,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in AON by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in AON by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 3,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at AON

In related news, Director Lester B. Knight bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $276.61 per share, with a total value of $2,766,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 139,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,448,790. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AON has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of AON in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $309.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AON from $325.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Bank of America cut AON from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $345.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on AON from $318.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of AON from $294.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $321.86.

AON Stock Performance

NYSE:AON opened at $284.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.91. Aon plc has a one year low of $268.06 and a one year high of $347.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $298.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $306.64.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.86 by ($0.20). AON had a negative return on equity of 1,083.00% and a net margin of 19.04%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 15.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. AON’s payout ratio is currently 21.16%.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

