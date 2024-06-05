CWA Asset Management Group LLC Acquires New Shares in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,375 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 531,103 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $69,596,000 after acquiring an additional 198,069 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 112,905 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,752,000 after purchasing an additional 16,124 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $381,000. American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 23,168 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,027,000 after buying an additional 7,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 140.9% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 66,364 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,671,000 after buying an additional 38,818 shares during the period. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on YUM shares. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Yum! Brands from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yum! Brands

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total value of $979,382.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,817,351.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Scott Catlett sold 5,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $848,151.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,936,793.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,078 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total transaction of $979,382.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,817,351.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,521 shares of company stock valued at $4,620,263. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Yum! Brands Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $141.54 on Wednesday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $115.53 and a one year high of $143.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.08.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 22.92% and a negative return on equity of 18.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 47.52%.

Yum! Brands declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 15th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.