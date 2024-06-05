Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) Shares Bought by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Free Report) by 90.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,815 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC owned 0.15% of Old Second Bancorp worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $396,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 184,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,844,000 after buying an additional 11,853 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,387,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,419,000 after buying an additional 167,355 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 379,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,861,000 after buying an additional 10,827 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 103,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,602,000 after buying an additional 36,210 shares during the period. 67.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Second Bancorp Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of Old Second Bancorp stock opened at $13.86 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.07 and a 200-day moving average of $14.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $621.62 million, a PE ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.08. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.39 and a 1-year high of $16.76.

Old Second Bancorp Announces Dividend

Old Second Bancorp ( NASDAQ:OSBC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $83.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.50 million. Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 16.36%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Vice Chairman Gary S. Collins sold 21,002 shares of Old Second Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total value of $298,858.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,624 shares in the company, valued at $663,459.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Old Second Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Gary S. Collins sold 3,000 shares of Old Second Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total value of $43,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,893 shares in the company, valued at $1,301,650.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Gary S. Collins sold 21,002 shares of Old Second Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total value of $298,858.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,459.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on OSBC shares. Raymond James raised Old Second Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a research report on Friday, April 19th.

Old Second Bancorp Company Profile

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides community banking services. It offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

