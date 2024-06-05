Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) Trading 7.9% Higher

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Free Report) shares traded up 7.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.63 and last traded at $8.63. 101,508 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 534,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Larimar Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Larimar Therapeutics from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Larimar Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.36 and a 200-day moving average of $6.80.

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.03). On average, equities analysts forecast that Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 80.6% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,176,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,648,000 after purchasing an additional 525,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 116,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 21,331 shares during the last quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE bought a new position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,367,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,971,000 after purchasing an additional 912,458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases using its novel cell penetrating peptide technology platform. Its lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 2 OLE clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare, progressive and fatal genetic disease.

