13,517 Shares in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) Acquired by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kenvue during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kenvue in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Kenvue during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KVUE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Kenvue in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kenvue currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.09.

Kenvue Stock Performance

Shares of Kenvue stock opened at $19.15 on Wednesday. Kenvue Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.82 and a fifty-two week high of $26.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.20.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. Kenvue’s payout ratio is presently 102.56%.

Kenvue Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

