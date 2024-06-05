Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) Shares Gap Down to $6.08

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.08, but opened at $5.95. Inter & Co, Inc. shares last traded at $5.90, with a volume of 114,463 shares changing hands.

INTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Itau BBA Securities raised Inter & Co, Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Citigroup lowered shares of Inter & Co, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $6.30 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Inter & Co, Inc. from $5.80 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.80.

Inter & Co, Inc. Trading Down 4.1 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.72 and a 200 day moving average of $5.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Inter & Co, Inc. had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 6.16%. The business had revenue of $332.84 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Inter & Co, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 15th. Inter & Co, Inc.’s payout ratio is 13.04%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INTR. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,762,000. Fourth Sail Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. in the first quarter worth $9,155,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda raised its holdings in Inter & Co, Inc. by 171.0% in the fourth quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 362,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 228,528 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in Inter & Co, Inc. by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 101,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 32,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Inter & Co, Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $550,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

Inter & Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the banking and spending, investments, insurance brokerage businesses. The company's Banking & Spending segment offers banking products and services, including checking accounts, cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services.

