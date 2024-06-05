CWA Asset Management Group LLC Makes New $314,000 Investment in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,068 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DHI. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 53.7% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,992 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,489 shares during the period. Voss Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at $7,599,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in D.R. Horton by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 97,275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,784,000 after purchasing an additional 16,573 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in D.R. Horton by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 68,241 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,371,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 6,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Trading Down 2.1 %

DHI stock opened at $143.87 on Wednesday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.08 and a 1-year high of $165.75. The company has a current ratio of 7.35, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $149.53 and its 200-day moving average is $147.30. The firm has a market cap of $47.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.68.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The construction company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.15 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 13.39%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DHI. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on D.R. Horton from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on D.R. Horton from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at D.R. Horton

In other news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total value of $301,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,703 shares in the company, valued at $256,642.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider David V. Auld sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total transaction of $3,908,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 773,121 shares in the company, valued at $120,862,005.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total transaction of $301,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,703 shares in the company, valued at $256,642.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,812 shares of company stock worth $4,330,617 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

