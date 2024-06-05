Almacenes Éxito (NYSE:EXTO) Shares Gap Down to $4.59

Almacenes Éxito S.A. (NYSE:EXTO – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.59, but opened at $4.49. Almacenes Éxito shares last traded at $4.60, with a volume of 5,003 shares changing hands.

Almacenes Éxito Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.72.

Get Almacenes Éxito alerts:

Almacenes Éxito (NYSE:EXTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter.

Almacenes Éxito Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Almacenes Éxito

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th were issued a $0.0085 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sagil Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of Almacenes Éxito during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Newfoundland Capital Management bought a new stake in Almacenes Éxito during the fourth quarter worth about $173,000. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Almacenes Éxito during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $179,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Almacenes Éxito during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Almacenes Éxito during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000.

About Almacenes Éxito

(Get Free Report)

Almacenes Éxito SA operates as a retail commerce company in South America. The company operates a chain of retail stores primarily under the Éxito, Carulla, Surtimax, Super Inter, Surti Mayorista, Libertad, Mini Libertad, Devoto, Disco, and Géant brands. It is also involved in the online commerce activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Almacenes Éxito Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almacenes Éxito and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.