Molson Coors Beverage (TAP) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 7th

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 16th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share on Friday, June 21st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th.

Molson Coors Beverage has raised its dividend by an average of 42.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Molson Coors Beverage has a dividend payout ratio of 29.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Molson Coors Beverage to earn $5.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.8%.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Down 0.9 %

Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $52.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.81. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1-year low of $52.60 and a 1-year high of $70.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.98.

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.07.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

