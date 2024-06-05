J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.44 Per Share

J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.4413 per share on Monday, July 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This is a boost from J Sainsbury’s previous dividend of $0.17.

J Sainsbury Price Performance

Shares of JSAIY stock opened at $14.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.86. J Sainsbury has a 12-month low of $11.96 and a 12-month high of $15.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Get J Sainsbury alerts:

About J Sainsbury

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Food, Retail General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

Receive News & Ratings for J Sainsbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J Sainsbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.