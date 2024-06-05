J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.44 Per Share

J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.4413 per share on Monday, July 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This is a boost from J Sainsbury’s previous dividend of $0.17.
J Sainsbury Price Performance
Shares of JSAIY stock opened at $14.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.86. J Sainsbury has a 12-month low of $11.96 and a 12-month high of $15.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.53.
About J Sainsbury
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than J Sainsbury
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Bath & Body Works’ Guidance Dims Positive First Quarter Start
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Faraday Future: When Meme Stock Hype Meets Reality
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Bear Traps in Trading: Here’s What to Know
Receive News & Ratings for J Sainsbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J Sainsbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.