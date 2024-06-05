CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) to Issue $1.15 Quarterly Dividend

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of 1.15 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th.

CME Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 9.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 14 years. CME Group has a dividend payout ratio of 46.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect CME Group to earn $9.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.8%.

Shares of CME stock opened at $203.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.52. CME Group has a 12-month low of $177.04 and a 12-month high of $223.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $210.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.93.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 56.84%. CME Group’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CME Group will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CME. Bank of America raised their target price on CME Group from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $226.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price target (down from $235.00) on shares of CME Group in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $187.00 price objective (up previously from $185.00) on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.80.

In other CME Group news, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.52, for a total value of $211,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,858,336.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other CME Group news, Director Terry L. Savage sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.65, for a total value of $526,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,673,946.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.52, for a total transaction of $211,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,241 shares in the company, valued at $3,858,336.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,640 shares of company stock valued at $10,676,444 in the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

