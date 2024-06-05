Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Position Increased by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,479 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 4,978 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Garmin were worth $6,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Garmin by 213.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 41,557 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,342,000 after purchasing an additional 28,301 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of Garmin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,365,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Garmin by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,389 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $13,191,000 after buying an additional 37,532 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Garmin during the 4th quarter valued at $8,691,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 30,041 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,861,000 after purchasing an additional 6,939 shares in the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Garmin alerts:

Garmin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GRMN opened at $163.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $155.58 and a 200-day moving average of $138.30. Garmin Ltd. has a one year low of $99.61 and a one year high of $171.64.

Insider Transactions at Garmin

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 24.96%. Garmin’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Garmin news, Director Jonathan Burrell sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.89, for a total transaction of $2,233,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 653,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,349,344.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,680,650 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on GRMN. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Garmin from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Garmin from $140.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Garmin from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Garmin from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.83.

View Our Latest Report on GRMN

About Garmin

(Free Report)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.