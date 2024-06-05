Cullinan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGEM) Shares Gap Down to $23.50

Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $23.50, but opened at $22.86. Cullinan Therapeutics shares last traded at $23.43, with a volume of 43,253 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CGEM. Jonestrading increased their price target on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cullinan Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Cullinan Therapeutics Trading Down 0.6 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.17.

Cullinan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.42. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cullinan Therapeutics news, insider Jennifer Michaelson sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $1,628,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 129,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,637,366.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Cullinan Therapeutics by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 3,134 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 4,042 shares during the period. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 529,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,399,000 after buying an additional 91,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead program comprises CLN-619, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors. Its development portfolio also includes CLN-049, a humanized bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia or myelodysplastic syndrome; CLN-418, a human bispecific immune activator that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid tumors; and Zipalertinib, a bioavailable small-molecule for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

