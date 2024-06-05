Stifel Financial Corp Has $12.19 Million Stock Holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 145.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 59,525 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in AGCO were worth $12,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in AGCO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in AGCO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in AGCO by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. American National Bank acquired a new stake in AGCO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AGCO by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AGCO. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of AGCO from $142.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of AGCO from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of AGCO from $154.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.83.

AGCO Stock Performance

NYSE:AGCO opened at $103.70 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.26 and a 200-day moving average of $116.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. AGCO Co. has a twelve month low of $102.76 and a twelve month high of $140.46.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 24.02%. AGCO’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 12.18 EPS for the current year.

AGCO Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.85%.

AGCO Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Featured Articles

