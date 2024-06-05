Parallel Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 87.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FMC. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of FMC in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FMC in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of FMC in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of FMC by 143.1% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FMC by 827.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FMC alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

FMC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on FMC from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on FMC from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group raised FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on FMC from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.56.

FMC Trading Down 3.9 %

FMC opened at $56.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.03. FMC Co. has a one year low of $49.49 and a one year high of $111.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.46.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. FMC had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 27.65%. The firm had revenue of $918.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

FMC Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.89%.

FMC Company Profile

(Free Report)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.