Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,564 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.06% of Tyson Foods worth $11,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 5.2% during the third quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 24,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Tyson Foods from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. HSBC upped their price target on Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com lowered Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Tyson Foods from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.22.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $56.74 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.77. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $44.94 and a one year high of $62.04.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. Tyson Foods had a positive return on equity of 3.53% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -110.11%.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

