Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.60

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 24th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 21st. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has raised its dividend by an average of 6.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 14 years. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a payout ratio of 21.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to earn $11.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.3%.

Shares of AJG opened at $255.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $55.77 billion, a PE ratio of 51.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.03. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $202.69 and a 1-year high of $259.35.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 18.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

AJG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $264.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 target price (down from $280.00) on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $246.00 to $240.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $253.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.71.

In related news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 1,207 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.20, for a total value of $308,026.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,269.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 1,207 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.20, for a total value of $308,026.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,269.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.06, for a total transaction of $3,825,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 96,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,666,597.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,069 shares of company stock valued at $12,946,945 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

