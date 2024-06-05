Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lowered its position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) by 74.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,160 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PRGO. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the third quarter worth approximately $1,136,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Perrigo by 40.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 150,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,804,000 after acquiring an additional 43,203 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Perrigo in the third quarter worth $257,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Perrigo by 1.2% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 297,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,505,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Perrigo by 15.2% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 737,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,559,000 after acquiring an additional 97,498 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Perrigo alerts:

Perrigo Stock Down 1.7 %

Perrigo stock opened at $27.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -388.29 and a beta of 0.56. Perrigo Company plc has a fifty-two week low of $25.77 and a fifty-two week high of $40.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.99.

Perrigo Dividend Announcement

Perrigo ( NYSE:PRGO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, May 4th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.276 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Perrigo’s payout ratio is currently -1,571.43%.

Insider Activity at Perrigo

In other Perrigo news, EVP Svend Andersen purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.90 per share, with a total value of $27,900.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 101,853 shares in the company, valued at $2,841,698.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Perrigo from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Perrigo from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Perrigo in a report on Friday, April 12th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Perrigo

About Perrigo

(Free Report)

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. The company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products, including cough suppressants, expectorants, and sinus and allergy relief; nutrition products consisting of infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products, including antacids, anti-diarrheal, and anti-heartburn; pain and sleep-aids products comprising pain relievers and fever reducers; and oral care products, which include toothbrushes, toothbrush replacement heads, floss, flossers, whitening products, and toothbrush covers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.