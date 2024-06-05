CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.98-$0.99 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.91. The company issued revenue guidance of $958.3-$961.2 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $954.68 million. CrowdStrike also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.930-4.030 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $278.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $377.11.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $305.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $317.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $295.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. CrowdStrike has a one year low of $139.37 and a one year high of $365.00. The firm has a market cap of $73.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 848.86, a P/E/G ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.08.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The firm had revenue of $845.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.08 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 5,424 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.01, for a total transaction of $1,893,030.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,702,042.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.52, for a total value of $1,334,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 204,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,358,592.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 5,424 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.01, for a total transaction of $1,893,030.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,593 shares in the company, valued at $107,702,042.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 317,000 shares of company stock worth $101,229,160 in the last ninety days. 4.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

